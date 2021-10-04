Baker Mayfield rips his performance in win over Minnesota

The Cleveland Browns moved to 3-1 with Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, but Baker Mayfield was not at all satisfied.

Mayfield struggled against Minnesota in the 14-7 win, going 15-for-33 for 155 yards. He didn’t turn the ball over, but failed to find the end zone.

The quarterback was dismissive of suggestions that a Week 2 shoulder injury was inhibiting his performance, pointing out that his left non-throwing shoulder was the injured one. He made no excuses and did not mince words when summarizing his performance.

“I have to pick it up, because if I think that piss poor performance is going to cut it, it’s not,” Mayfield said, via Dan Labbe of cleveland.com. “There’s a lot of easy throws there that I think missed and situationally, get into running the ball and you don’t have a couple throws for a while, you just get out of that rhythm, so I need to do a good job of taking advantage of my opportunities, staying on track.

“For me, I pride myself on being extremely accurate and today I don’t know what the hell that was.”

Mayfield has made clear that if the Browns are to improve on their playoff season of 2020, the standards must be raised. He holds himself to that, too. One would figure improvements are coming, just as they already have. If they don’t, it certainly won’t be for a lack of motivation on Mayfield’s part.