Bucs to talk contract extension with Baker Mayfield

After an unexpectedly successful season in 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to begin long-term contract negotiations with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The talks between Bucs general manager Jason Licht and Mayfield’s representation are set to begin at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis next week, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Licht will also meet with the agents of impending free agents Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr.

With the franchise tag likely to be used on Winfield Jr., that leaves only a long-term deal as an option for the 28-year-old Mayfield.

Both Mayfield and the Bucs have expressed a public desire to get a deal done, with the quarterback offering specific praise of the organization for hiring Liam Coen as their offensive coordinator.

“I got to work with Liam in [Los Angeles]. Great guy, a really great guy,” Mayfield said in early February, via Pewter Report.

“If they lock that down for sure it’s a similar system — same system, just some different terminology and how he wants to call things. There’s something to say about that, with continuity within the offense for the skill guys and the offensive line. It’s important to have.”

Mayfield passed for a career-high 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns after replacing the retired Tom Brady, and helped lead the team to an NFC South crown and the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.