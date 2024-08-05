Bears All-Pro blasts NFL peers after being left off Top 100 list

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was not at all pleased with being snubbed from the NFL Top 100 list.

On Saturday, the NFL Network released the full NFL Top 100 list, which is voted on by players based on their peers’ performance in the most recent season.

Johnson was not even at the bottom of the list. During a press conference on Sunday, the Bears star was asked about being left off the NFL Top 100 entirely.

“It’s bull—t,” said Johnson. “There ain’t no way. I don’t know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and not be a top-100 guy. I mean I could have been 101, I guess.

“Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play in the season and he was voted. Hey, everybody makes mistakes. It ain’t just media that do it. Players, clearly, if they voted for this, they made some big a– mistakes. … It’s disrespectful.”

Johnson had the best season of his career by far last season. The Bears CB recorded four interceptions and had 36 combined tackles. His stellar defense in Chicago’s secondary in 2024 earned him a 2nd-Team All-Pro selection and his first Pro Bowl nod.

Some of the NFL Top 100 rankings, particularly at the top of the list, have drawn intense scrutiny from both players and fans alike. Johnson isn’t the first player to have issues with the list — and he won’t be the last.