Tyreek Hill fires back at haters over his No. 1 rank on NFL Top 100

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Friday sat atop the list of the NFL Network’s annual NFL Top 100 rankings. What should have been a proud achievement for the All-Pro turned into one that received a ton of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Hill ranked ahead of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who finished second and third respectively. The most controversial placement on the list was Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes dropping down to 4th in the rankings. Mahomes had finished first in two of the last three seasons.

The list is determined votes from NFL players themselves in an offseason poll conducted by the NFL Network.

Once Hill was announced as No. 1 on the NFL Top 100, he knew the backlash was about to come. The Dolphins star made a humorous post on X shortly after the news broke.

“My comments and DMs [are] about to be on fire now,” Hill wrote with a laughing emoji.

Hill turned out to be right. The one-time Super Bowl champion clapped back at several fans and even a few sports personalities who claimed that Hill didn’t deserve to be ranked first.

Go cry on set Tomorrow 😂 https://t.co/1E3t0cruwK — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 3, 2024

You mad you favorite player not 1 voted by players across the league ? https://t.co/ffT1mBFtOa — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 3, 2024

One fan even made a “personal” comment about Hill’s family situation.

I know you hot when you talking about personal things it’s okay bro 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KB6N21PezW — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 3, 2024

Hill became the first wide receiver to rule the NFL Top 100 rankings and just the fourth non-QB ever since the list began in 2011.

Nearly every post about Hill placing first had at least a few comments about how the title was underserved. The outrage Hill received felt as though the eight-time Pro Bowler had declared himself the best rather than letting his peers decide.

Hill was outstanding across his 16 games played for the Dolphins last season. The wideout made 119 catches (2nd in the NFL) for 1,799 yards (1st) and 13 touchdowns (T-1st).