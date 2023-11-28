Bears CB Kyler Gordon was penalized for ridiculous reason

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon received no mercy from referees Monday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears led the Vikings 3-0 early in their “Monday Night Football” showdown at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Gordon was flagged by referees early in the second quarter for taking his helmet off during the Vikings’ second drive of the game. Chicago led 3-0 at the time.

However, Gordon did this due to his facemask being damaged. The Bears defender even tried to explain his helmet malfunction to the officials — but to no avail. Chicago was penalized 15 yards for what the refs deemed to be taunting.

-Penalty on Kyler Gordon for taking helmet off

-Kyler shows his helmet is broken

-Refs realize helmet is broken

-Refs then throw flag for Taunting on Kyler Gordon Are we being serious??

pic.twitter.com/PO0XNH7NPD — Craven Moorehead (Bears 2025 Super Bowl Champs) (@NosebleedNews) November 28, 2023

While Gordon and the Bears surely didn’t find any humor in the penalty, the moment did yield an incredible snapshot of Gordon holding up his helmet.

Gordon resembled Hamlet holding up a skull during the famous “To be or not to be” scene.

Kyler Gordon’s face mask was ripped off during the play 🤯 He was given a penalty for taking his helmet off on the field 😅 pic.twitter.com/2Gonc4CoPh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 28, 2023

But unlike in Hamlet, Gordon and the Bears emerged victorious at the conclusion of the contest. Bears kicker Cairo Santos converted the game-winning field goal with just seconds to play to give Chicago a 12-10 win.