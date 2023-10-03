Bears already looking to trade Chase Claypool

There are several reasons why the Chicago Bears remain winless through Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The massive regression of wide receiver Chase Claypool is close to the top of the list.

Less than a year after trading for Claypool, it appears as though the Bears are already trying to move him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Chicago is “looking to trade” Claypool for a price tag lower than what they initially paid to acquire him.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles is reportedly active in calling up teams he believes are in the market for a receiver. Their rumored asking price? A 5th or 6th-round pick.

Sources: The #Bears are looking to trade WR Chase Claypool, asking for a 5th-or-6th round pick in return. GM Ryan Poles has been actively calling teams he believes are in the market for a receiver. Claypool was acquired via trade from the #Steelers last season. He is inactive… pic.twitter.com/HttUMggWla — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 1, 2023

The Bears paid what some considered a steep price to acquire Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. The hope was that the Notre Dame alum would turn into a top target for third-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Instead, Claypool has just 4 catches for 51 yards and 1 touchdown heading into Week 5. The Bears did not even want Claypool to show up at all for their Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

Claypool was already clowned for his embarrassing play as early as Week 1. The situation has only gotten worse since then.