Bears already looking to trade Chase Claypool

October 2, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Chase Claypool with his helmet off

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There are several reasons why the Chicago Bears remain winless through Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The massive regression of wide receiver Chase Claypool is close to the top of the list.

Less than a year after trading for Claypool, it appears as though the Bears are already trying to move him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Chicago is “looking to trade” Claypool for a price tag lower than what they initially paid to acquire him.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles is reportedly active in calling up teams he believes are in the market for a receiver. Their rumored asking price? A 5th or 6th-round pick.

The Bears paid what some considered a steep price to acquire Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. The hope was that the Notre Dame alum would turn into a top target for third-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Instead, Claypool has just 4 catches for 51 yards and 1 touchdown heading into Week 5. The Bears did not even want Claypool to show up at all for their Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

Claypool was already clowned for his embarrassing play as early as Week 1. The situation has only gotten worse since then.

