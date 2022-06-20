Chase Claypool makes bold statement about his NFL stature

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool certainly is not lacking in confidence based on his quotes about where he feels he stands within the NFL.

In an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Claypool asserted that he is one of the three best receivers in the NFL.

“I feel that way when I’m on the field. I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I’m a top five receiver. I know I’m a top three receiver,” Claypool said. “I’ve got to bring that confidence and I’ve got to bring that spirit and I’ve just got to show the people. And it’s going to happen, and we’re going to rewind this, and we’re going to see this clip in a little bit. and people are going to be like ‘damn, he was right.'”

Few would back up Claypool’s assertions right now. While he has definitely displayed plenty of talent, he has yet to post a thousand-yard season. Plus, he still makes the occasional mistake that top receivers just don’t make.

Claypool will be working with a new quarterback this season, be it Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett. He’ll need good service from his quarterback if he wants to back up his confidence with his play.