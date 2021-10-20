Bears player has surprising admission about Aaron Rodgers roasting fans

Aaron Rodgers continued his dominance of the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and he was not exactly humble about it. The Green Bay Packers star had some savage trash talk for fans at Soldier Field, but we know one player on the home team who did not lose sleep over it.

Rodgers scored a key rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s 24-14 win over the Bears. He did his token championship belt celebration before yelling “I still own you!” at the fans (video here). Bears tight end Cole Kmet was asked on Wednesday how he felt about the trash talk, and he admitted Rodgers is “not totally wrong.”

#Bears TE Cole Kmet on Aaron Rodgers saying he still owns the team on Sunday: “Let’s face it, he’s not totally wrong. It’s on us to change that narrative moving forward.” — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 20, 2021

No, he certainly is not. With the win, Rodgers improved to 22-4 in his career against the Bears. He has now won 10 of his last 11 against his division rival at Soldier Field. Rodgers has owned Chicago throughout his career, and that dominance continued on Sunday.

For what it’s worth, Rodgers says he had a good reason for trolling the fans so hard.