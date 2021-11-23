Did Bears fans cross the line with Matt Nagy taunt?

Chicago Bears fans seem to be counting down the days until Matt Nagy is fired, but there is a time and place to express displeasure in your favorite team’s head coach. The coach’s son’s football game probably isn’t it.

Bears fans have busted out “fire Nagy!” chants in a number of different settings over the past few weeks. One of them was a high school football where Nagy’s son was playing on Saturday. Nagy reportedly was in attendance for Lake Forest High School’s semifinal game against Cary-Grove, and a “fire Nagy!” chant could be heard in the fourth quarter.

Pulled this from NFHS. Was late in 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/RRQHDV4gOf — Matt Allen (@MattyJamesAllen) November 22, 2021

The same chants were heard during the Chicago Bulls game on Monday night.

It’s one thing for fans to call for Nagy’s firing at a Bears game or another professional sporting event. Doing so at his son’s football game is pretty classless and takes attention away from high school kids.

For what it’s worth, Bears fans may get their wish soon. Mark Konkol of Patch reported on Tuesday that Nagy has been informed he will be relieved of his duties after the Bears face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

There have been indications that Nagy has lost the locker room in Chicago. The coach is 3-7 this year and 31-27 in his three-plus seasons as Bears head coach.

Photo: Jun 13, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is interviewed during Veteran Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports