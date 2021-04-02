Bears GM elaborates on Andy Dalton’s role with team

It would make sense for the Chicago Bears to hold an open quarterback competition between Andy Dalton and Nick Foles heading into the 2021 season, but that is not going to happen. Dalton signed with the Bears to be a starter, and the team has already given him the job.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace confirmed to reporters on Friday that Dalton “is our starting quarterback as we head into this season.” When asked why the team has already set that decision in stone, Pace praised Dalton for his experience and leadership.

“The fit with the offense, the leadership that he provides, his decision making,” Pace said, via NFL Update. “He’s been to Pro Bowls. He’s one of the more complete QBs we evaluated in free agency and we’re excited to have him. We feel like we got better with Andy.”

Pace added that Foles “understands” he will enter the season as a backup.

Obviously, the Bears feel Dalton gives them a better chance to win than Foles. Not only that, but they don’t think anything can happen during the offseason that would change their minds.

Dalton said being assured the starting job was the main reason he signed with Chicago, so there’s no going back on it now.

We have already seen how Bears fans feel about the Dalton signing. They probably aren’t thrilled that he’s been named the team’s starter, but the Bears are sticking to their instincts.