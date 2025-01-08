Bears reportedly have interest in top college coach

The Chicago Bears are reportedly set to interview a high-profile college coach for their head coaching vacancy.

The Bears are expected to interview Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell for their head coach position, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The 45-year-old just concluded his ninth season as Cyclones head coach.

Campbell has been linked to NFL head coaching jobs before. He was a rumored candidate in the Detroit Lions’ search in 2020, which ultimately ended with them hiring Dan Campbell instead. He lacks any experience coaching at the NFL level, but has a 99-66 career record, including a 64-51 mark at Iowa State.

The Bears appear to be casting a wide net as they search for their next head coach. Given his lack of experience, Campbell would be a risky choice for the team, but they at least want to hear what he has to say.