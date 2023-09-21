Bears reject rumor about FBI raid for Alan Williams

Some wild rumors circulated on Wednesday regarding the resignation of Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams, but they have since been refuted.

Williams put out a statement on Wednesday announcing he is stepping down as defensive coordinator of the Bears “to take care of my health and my family.” The 53-year-old said he plans to coach again in the NFL after addressing his health.

Then came the crazy rumor. Jon Zaghloul, who runs a website called Sports Talk Chicago, claimed he was told by sources that both Williams’ home and Halas Hall, the Bears’ training facility, were raided in connection with an undisclosed incident. Zaghloul added that Bears legend Charles Tillman “broke the news about Alan Williams” to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who cried and was in disbelief.

The Bears and several reputable reporters have dismissed the rumors. A team spokesperson said Halas Hall was not raided and that police have not been to the facility for anything having to do with Williams.

A team spokesman addressed the rumors regarding Halas Hall being raided today as false. We were also told that the police have not been to Halas Hall in connection to Alan Williams. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 20, 2023

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Tillman is “not involved whatsoever” in Williams’ resignation.

Clarity:

— The FBI did not raid Halas Hall today.

— The league is not involved.

— Peanut Tillman is not involved whatsoever in this matter. https://t.co/KJwpI2L5We — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

There has been a lot of conflicting information about Williams. While Williams said he decided to resign so he could focus on his health and family, longtime Bears reporter Brad Biggs said there was no indication that Williams’ recent absence from work was related to either.

A former running back at William & Mary and college teammate of Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott, Williams has coached in the NFL since 2001. He was in his second season as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. This was his second NFL defensive coordinator role, as he served as the Minnesota Vikings’ DC from 2012-2013.