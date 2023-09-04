Bears safety offers big trash talk for Packers ahead of season opener

Jaquan Brisker is clearly a proper Chicago Bear.

The Bears safety Brisker went viral Monday for his trash talk ahead of the team’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Brisker bluntly said that he hates the Packers and was really looking forward to finally getting a shot at them.

“I’m itching,” Brisker told reporters. “It’s Packers week … People hate Green Bay. I hate Green Bay. I can’t wait. They ain’t get to see me last year, but they’re gonna get to see me this year.”

Brisker, Chicago’s second-round draft pick in 2022, is listed as questionable for the game against the Packers, but it sounds like he has every intention of being in uniform on Sunday. While Brisker had a very strong rookie season for the Bears with 104 combined tackles and 4.0 sacks, he was inactive for Chicago’s last meeting against Green Bay due to a concussion.

The storied Bears-Packers rivalry might be lacking a bit of juice this season since it is the first time in over a decade-and-a-half that Aaron Rodgers won’t be around to participate in it. But Brisker is still keeping the same energy, and some of the offseason developments between the two teams should add to Sunday’s drama as well.