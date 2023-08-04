Bears bring in former Aaron Rodgers Packers target

The Chicago Bears continue to raid the fridge now that Aaron Rodgers is finally out of the NFC North.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Friday that the Bears are finalizing a deal with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis. The 39-year-old Lewis is now set to play in an 18th career season, breaking the all-time record for most seasons played by a tight end (which Lewis previously shared with Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten).

Lewis spent the last five seasons catching passes and blocking for Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He is still a decent situational player and caught a pair of touchdowns at 38 last season. Lewis was also a Pro Bowler back in 2010 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Obviously, Lewis will not be a premier target for the Bears next season, especially with 24-year-old tight end starter Cole Kmet establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. But he is at least a respected longtime veteran who now becomes the latest ex-Packer to join Chicago this offseason.