Ben Johnson ripped for his clock management in Bears’ loss

Ben Johnson in a Bears hat
Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Once again, the Chicago Bears are facing questions about clock management in a heartbreaking loss.

Bears coach Ben Johnson’s clock management was questioned after Chicago lost 28-21 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The Bears put themselves in position to tie the game in the final two minutes, but let a huge amount of time drain off the clock that significantly limited how many plays they had to score a game-tying touchdown.

Chicago appeared to have set themselves up nicely with the ball at the Packers’ 23-yard line at the two-minute warning and all three timeouts. Chicago then dialed up back-to-back runs, but did not call timeout after either of them.

The Bears finally used their first timeout after a third consecutive run left them with a 4th and 1 and 27 seconds left. Chicago essentially burned a minute and a half off the clock and did not even get a first down for their troubles.

On fourth down, quarterback Caleb Williams threw an interception in the end zone, ending the game. The Bears still had two timeouts that went unused.

Johnson and the Bears took a lot of heat on social media for how they handled the clock on that drive.

The Bears likely wanted to make sure the Packers would have virtually no time left to do anything if they did tie the game on that drive, or went for two and the win. The notion of leaving themselves with extra timeouts in the event that they failed to score did not seem to be in consideration.

This is not the first time the Bears have been singled out for questionable clock management. This was nowhere near as bad as that, but Johnson still opened himself up to some questions.

