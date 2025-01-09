Report: Ben Johnson ‘intrigued’ by 1 surprising head coach job

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is expected to be very selective again when considering head coach jobs this offseason, but there is one surprising job that may have his attention.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in a column on Thursday that some around the NFL believe Johnson is “intrigued” by the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach job. However, Johnson may prefer to work for a general manager other than Trent Baalke.

The Jaguars fired Doug Pederson after they finished 4-13 this season. They have a 25-year-old franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, which is probably something that appeals to Johnson.

Many were stunned that the Jaguars have decided to keep Baalke after moving on from Pederson. Baalke has developed a reputation for being difficult to work with. One anonymous head coach candidate indicated that he would have no interest in the Jacksonville job if Baalke were to remain GM. It is possible that is the way Johnson feels.

Johnson is in his second season as the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Detroit is No. 1 in points and No. 2 in yards this season. They were Nos. 5 and 3, respectively, last season. Johnson’s stock probably cannot get any higher, though there has been talk of him remaining with the Lions once again.

It sounds like almost every team with a head coach vacancy will give Johnson an opportunity to interview. He reportedly has interest in another team that has a promising young quarterback as well.