Ben Roethlisberger dealing with injury ahead of Week 3

September 21, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Ben Roethlisberger suffered an injury during last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it is apparently one that could impact his performance going forward.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Monday that Roethlisberger is dealing with an injury to his left pectoral muscle. While Big Ben is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Tomlin admitted that the quarterback could be at less than 100 percent health.

Roethlisberger was hit 10 times in Pittsburgh’s loss to the Raiders. The Steelers have a lot of new players on their offensive line this season, and the unit has clearly experienced some growing pains. Tomlin said he will not make any changes, however.

Roethlisberger went 27/40 for 296 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Week 2. He issued an apology to Steelers fans for his performance. It’s unclear at what point during the game he suffered the pec injury, but it may have been a factor.

