Ben Roethlisberger drops major hint about his NFL future

Ben Roethlisberger has seen his skills rapidly decline over the past few seasons, which makes sense considering he will turn 40 in just two months. It is widely assumed that he will retire at the end of the year, and the Pittsburgh Steelers star gave a big hint about his future plans on Thursday.

Roethlisberger was asked if he thinks Monday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns will be his last ever home game at Heinz Field. He stopped just short of confirming that he plans to retire at the end of the season.

Ben Roethlisberger won’t speak in definites, but he says “all signs” are pointing that “this could be it” his last game — at least regular season — at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/9jlhR99Kty — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 30, 2021

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees. That’s not what I’ve ever done or who I am,” Roethlisberger said. “But, looking at the bigger picture, I would say all signs point to this could be it — regular season, that is. I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game if things fall our way. In terms of regular season, the signs are pointing that way that this could be it.”

At this point, it would be a shock if Roethlisberger played next season. The Steelers would probably prefer that he retire, that way they don’t have to make any difficult decisions about moving on from him.

Roethlisberger missed almost the entire 2019 season with an arm injury, and some thought he would retire then. He instead rehabbed and returned, throwing for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions a year ago. Pittsburgh lost in the first round of the playoffs. Big Ben has 3,337 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight picks this season. He’s far from terrible, but it is clear he doesn’t have much left in the tank.

Mike Tomlin was asked this week about Monday potentially being Roethlisberger’s last home game, and the coach gave a great response.

Photo: Nov 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports