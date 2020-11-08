Ben Roethlisberger enters tunnel early due to knee injury

Ben Roethlisberger limped off the field late in the second quarter of his Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday due to a knee injury.

The Steelers had a 2nd-and-10 play in Cowboys territory late in the second quarter. Roethlisberger took a snap in the shotgun formation and felt some pressure. Neville Gallimore hit Roethlisberger and knocked him into DeMarcus Lawrence.

Tough pinball shot for Ben Roethlisberger between Neville Gallimore and DeMarcus Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/zTKUpDxh1b — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) November 8, 2020

Roethlisberger went down and was grabbing at his knee. Pittsburgh took a timeout, and Roethlisberger remained in the game despite his knee problem. He even threw a touchdown on the possession.

After the touchdown, CBS’ cameras showed Roethlisberger limping into the tunnel with a trainer.

The Steelers defense got an interception quickly, which didn’t leave Roethlisberger much time to return to the game. So Mason Rudolph stood in at quarterback on the next offensive possession.

Roethlisberger has a tendency to get beaten up in games and often misses a few games per season. But he also does his best to try and play through injuries or return earlier than expected.

The Steelers are 7-0 this season.