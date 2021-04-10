Reporter thinks Ben Roethlisberger will play two more seasons

There were all kinds of questions entering this season about whether Ben Roethlisberger might retire. He ended up agreeing to a restructured contract with the team for 2021. But there is a line of thinking that Big Ben might play even beyond this season.

Veteran NFL reporter John Clayton was on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh during the week and talked about Big Ben. He said he thinks Roethlisberger will play for two more seasons.

.@JohnClaytonNFL on @937theFan on Steelers drafting a QB: "I think Ben Roethlisberger will play for 2 more years [2021 and 2022]." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 7, 2021

Clayton isn’t the first reporter we’ve heard say that Roethlisberger might last beyond the season.

The 39-year-old went 12-3 as the Steelers’ starter last season and passed for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He might not be Patrick Mahomes, but he’s still more than competent as an NFL QB. Teams could do a lot worse.