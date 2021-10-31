Ben Roethlisberger has perfect response for Myles Garrett’s tombstones

Ben Roethlisberger had a perfect message for Myles Garrett after Sunday’s game between their teams.

Big Ben’s Pittsburgh Steelers beat Garrett’s Browns 15-10 in Cleveland to improve to 4-3. Roethlisberger went 22/34 for 266 yards and a touchdown pass in the win.

After the game, he spent some time talking with the Cleveland passrusher. He complimented Garrett on the young defensive lineman’s play and encouraged him to keep playing the right way.

But Big Ben also teased Garrett a bit regarding the sack-master’s Halloween decorations (seen here).

"I meant to tell him to keep my tombstone or whatever. I'll take the W." 😂 Ben Roethlisberger jokes about Myles Garrett decorating his yard with tombstones of QBs for Halloween after the @steelers win. 🎤 @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/FLbHNqCcWb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 31, 2021

“I meant to tell him he can keep my tombstone or whatever. I’ll take the W,” Roethlisberger said to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson.

That’s a perfect response. Big Ben wasn’t saying that disrespectfully, but playfully. And thanks to the win, he earned the right to say it.

Garrett really is feeling himself when it comes to terrorizing quarterbacks. Not only did he decorate his front lawn appropriately, but his Halloween costume was a must-see too.

Photo: Nov 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports