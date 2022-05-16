 Skip to main content
Report: Key Bengals player prepared to skip training camp over franchise tag

May 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
Zac Taylor on the sidelines

Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor paces the sideline in the first quarter during a Week 17 NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals may have an issue with a key player as they prepare to defend their AFC title.

Safety Jessie Bates has no intentions of playing on the franchise tag and is expected to skip OTAs and training camp, according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today. Bates never signed his tag, and thus will not be subject to fines as a result of his absences.

Bates has interest in a long-term deal and would report to camp if one is reached. However, the two sides are reportedly at an impasse in talks.

The 25-year-old Bates has been a key figure for the Bengals for four seasons. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and collected 88 tackles in 15 regular season games in 2021.

