Bengals owner makes big promise about Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown has made it very clear where he stands on an eventual Ja’Marr Chase contract extension.

Speaking to reporters Monday at Bengals camp, Brown said he was certain that the Bengals were going to get a deal done with Chase. The owner did not offer a timeline, but made clear that he was ready to “bend over backwards to make it happen.”

“We are going to bend over backwards to make it happen. I can’t tell you when it’s going to get done.”#Bengals owner Mike Brown touches on Ja’Marr Chase contract conversations. “The reel has been cast.” | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/27FgqwvFxN — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) July 22, 2024

For context, Chase is still in the fourth year of his rookie deal. His fifth-year option has already been picked up, which covers 2025, but at that point Chase would be well within his rights to demand a new long-term deal. There was even some talk that the situation might come to a head this offseason, but Chase does not seem inclined to force the issue right now.

Chase has previously made it clear that Justin Jefferson’s contract status will be a significant factor in what he might as for. Jefferson wound up setting a record with his contract, so it is safe to say Chase will be aiming high as well.

Just three years into his NFL career, Chase has established himself as one of the game’s elite wide receivers. Last season he made 100 catches for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns, and he has tallied at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three campaigns.