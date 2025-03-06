Bengals give star player permission to seek trade

The Cincinnati Bengals have given one of their best players permission to seek a trade.

Veteran defensive end Trey Hendrickson revealed in a statement on Thursday that the Bengals have granted him permission to speak with other teams about a possible trade.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” Hendrickson said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”

The Bengals have taken the rare step of granting All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. “It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” said Hendrickson, the NFL’s sack leader. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate… pic.twitter.com/7P7Hbe2Y9e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2025

Hendrickson had 35 sacks over the past two seasons, which was the most in the NFL during that span. He had 17.5 sacks each season and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting this year.

Hendrickson spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the third round out of FAU in 2017. He broke out with 13.5 sacks in 2020 and then became one of the best pass-rushers in football after signing with the Bengals in 2021.

The 30-year-old Hendrickson has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with Cincinnati. He has 57 sacks since he joined the team.

Hendrickson is set to make $16 million in the final season of his deal in 2025. He is likely seeking a massive extension, which the Bengals may not be able to give him while also signing some of their other big-name stars.