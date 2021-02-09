 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, February 9, 2021

Betting reporter calls b.s. on viral streaker story

February 9, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

streaker Super Bowl

A fan ran onto the field at Raymond James Stadium late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday night, and there is now a rumor circulating that the fan turned the stunt into nearly $400,000.

At least one former oddsmaker is not buying it.

A graphic circulated around social media on Monday claimed the Super Bowl streaker placed a $50,000 prop bet at +750 odds before the game that a fan would run onto the field. He would have walked away with $374,000, and it supposedly only cost him $1K to get out of jail. Betting reporter Todd Fuhrman says he won’t believe any sportsbook would accept that wager unless he sees a slip.

Common sense would tell you no sportsbook would take that action. For starters, most have limits on novelty props that are a lot less than $50,000. Also, you would have more people betting on themselves to make massive amounts of money if they controlled the outcome of the prop bet.

Whether the streaker made a fortune on himself or not, Kevin Harlan’s radio call of the incident made it all worthwhile. You can listen to the awesome audio here.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus