Betting reporter calls b.s. on viral streaker story

A fan ran onto the field at Raymond James Stadium late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday night, and there is now a rumor circulating that the fan turned the stunt into nearly $400,000.

At least one former oddsmaker is not buying it.

A graphic circulated around social media on Monday claimed the Super Bowl streaker placed a $50,000 prop bet at +750 odds before the game that a fan would run onto the field. He would have walked away with $374,000, and it supposedly only cost him $1K to get out of jail. Betting reporter Todd Fuhrman says he won’t believe any sportsbook would accept that wager unless he sees a slip.

I’ve seen this story circulating on social media and wanted to say my .02 cents as the gambling space continues to get polluted I won’t believe it’s anything but garbage designed for clicks until someone shares the offshore or international shop taking 50k on novelty props pic.twitter.com/NIxLCdLSEF — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) February 9, 2021

Common sense would tell you no sportsbook would take that action. For starters, most have limits on novelty props that are a lot less than $50,000. Also, you would have more people betting on themselves to make massive amounts of money if they controlled the outcome of the prop bet.

Whether the streaker made a fortune on himself or not, Kevin Harlan’s radio call of the incident made it all worthwhile. You can listen to the awesome audio here.