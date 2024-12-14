Big news emerges about Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby appears to have played his final snap of the 2024 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Crosby is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle. Crosby, who was already ruled out for Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, will likely be finished for the season with the surgery.

Schefter adds that Crosby originally suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens and has been playing through the injury. The 27-year-old will meet with a foot and ankle specialist next week and could potentially require two surgeries on his ankle as doctors believe the injury may be worse than initially thought.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Crosby has played in 12 of 13 games for the Raiders this season (only missing Week 4 against Cleveland). But his effectiveness has waned as he has logged just 7.5 sacks and 45 combined tackles on the year (after posting 14.5 sacks and 90 combined tackles in his All-Pro year last season).

At 2-11 on the year, the Raiders have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, which may explain the timing here. Though Crosby still has two more seasons left on his contract with the team, he was the subject of trade rumors earlier this season, and now his expected season-ending surgery adds another layer of uncertainty heading into 2025.