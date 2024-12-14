Dolphins cut former playoff game starting quarterback

The Miami Dolphins on Saturday announced that they have cut one of their quarterbacks.

Miami waived quarterback Skylar Thompson, who was a 7th-round pick by the team in 2022. The move leaves Tua Tagovailoa and Tyler Huntley as the quarterbacks on Miami’s roster.

Thompson has started 3 regular season games during his career. He started two games in 2022 and then he also started in Week 3 this season while Tagovailoa was out due to a concussion. Miami has gone 1-2 in those games and lost 24-3 to the Seahawks in Thompson’s start this season. Thompson exited that game with a chest injury and was replaced by Tim Boyle.

Thompson is best remembers by fans for having started in the team’s Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 season. Thompson went 18/45 for 220 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in that game.

In his regular-season career, Thompson has gone 81/138 (58.7 percent) for 721 yards with a touchdown and 3 interceptions.

It’s possible that Thompson could join the Dolphins’ practice squad if he clears waivers. The decision to waive Thompson comes a day after Miami also cut Odell Beckham Jr.