Bucs RB Rachaad White hit with big fine over run against Raiders

December 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was hit with a big fine from the NFL on Saturday over a run he had in Week 14.

White rushed 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown as his Bucs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 28-13. He was running very physically in the game, as evidenced by this play where he stiff-armed a Raiders defender into the ground:

But that wasn’t the play that got him fined. White was fined $45,020 for lowering his helmet and slamming into a defender on a run in the fourth quarter.

The NFL has taken steps to discourage that sort of behavior from ball-carriers. Though that was a strong and physical run by White, the NFL doesn’t want its players lowering their helmets and using their heads to initiate contact. This is part of their effort to avoid concussions among players.

This is the second time that White has been fined in his career. He was also fined nearly $6.5k for unsportsmanlike conduct in 2023.

White is in his third NFL season. The 2022 third-round pick out of Arizona State has carried the ball 120 times for 509 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. His 4.2 yards per carry is the highest average of his career.

