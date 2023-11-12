 Skip to main content
Fans were stunned over new role Bijan Robinson played in Week 10

November 12, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Bijan Robinson warming up with the Falcons

Aug 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a very surprising way of getting Bijan Robinson more touches in Week 10.

Robinson has been one of the most exciting playmakers in the NFL this season. Smith has faced criticism for not utilizing the rookie more, especially in red-zone situations. Smith indicated earlier this week that he does not want Robinson playing too many snaps and that the No. 8 overall pick can make a big impact “away from the ball.”

Apparently Smith now wants to see Robinson making plays on special teams. Fans were stunned on Sunday when Robinson was back deep as the punt returner in the first quarter of Atlanta’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

That was so unexpected that it almost seemed like Smith was trolling.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Falcons had run 41 plays from inside their opponent’s 10-yard line. Robinson had just three touches in those situations. Atlanta has called some mind-boggling plays down near the goal line that have backfired tremendously.

Robinson excels at making defenders miss, so there is no question he could be a dangerous punt returner. But is that really how the Falcons should be using one of their most important players? Smith will likely face some much different questions about Robinson in the coming days.

