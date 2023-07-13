Report: Bill Belichick’s friends are ‘worried’ about coach’s job status

The New England Patriots finished with a losing record last season for the second time in three years, and team owner Robert Kraft has made it clear he expects better results in 2023. There are apparently some who feel Bill Belichick’s job may depend on it.

Ben Volin of The Boston Globe wrote on Tuesday that some of Belichick’s friends have “privately said they are worried that he is on the hot seat in 2023.”

Volin also noted that Kraft likely views linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as the head-coach-in-waiting behind Belichick. Mayo has received head coaching interest elsewhere, but the Patriots managed to retain him this offseason and made an unprecedented announcement when they did so.

The Patriots have not won a playoff game since Tom Brady departed, which is hardly a surprise. It is never easy to start fresh at the most important position on the field. However, Kraft essentially chose Belichick over Brady when the star quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. It is understandable that Kraft wants to see improvement from an 8-9 record, especially with Mac Jones entering his third year.

While it is highly unlikely that Belichick would be fired, the 71-year-old is the second-oldest coach in the NFL. A mutual parting of ways would not be the most shocking thing to happen, especially if the Patriots struggle again this season.