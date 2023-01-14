Jerod Mayo gives big hint about coaching plans

New England Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo is seen as a popular head coaching candidate this cycle, but the former linebacker seems to have made up his mind regarding what to do for 2023.

Mayo has declined the opportunity to interview for the Carolina Panthers head coaching position, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that he expects Mayo to decline other opportunities as well.

That's a pretty good indication Jerod Mayo is staying with the #Patriots. I would him to decline any other requests (#Colts, perhaps) this cycle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2023

Mayo had been linked to multiple jobs at the start of the offseason and there was real buzz around him as a head coaching candidate. The Patriots, however, signaled how much they value Mayo by publicly announcing that the two sides have opened contract talks.

One line of thinking is that Mayo may have some promises from the Patriots for him to turn down this level of interest from elsewhere. While it is pure speculation at this point, one of those promises may be a promise of a chance to succeed Bill Belichick whenever the current coach decides to retire.