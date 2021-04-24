Bill Belichick reportedly ‘hates’ new NFL number rule

The new NFL rule relaxing restrictions on jersey numbers passed with broad support this week, but there are definitely a vocal few who didn’t want to see that happen.

Among them, apparently, is New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Belichick “hates” the new rule. In addition, the Patriots were one of only four or five franchises to vote against its adoption.

Belichick’s stance puts him in alignment with his former quarterback, as Tom Brady outlined his opposition to the rule after it was adopted. We don’t know Belichick’s reasoning, but it’s easy to envision that it’s similar to Brady’s.

The good news for Belichick is that there are reasons to believe that there won’t be a lot of initial changes to numbers. Eventually, that will fade once players start to switch teams, though.