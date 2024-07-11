Bill Belichick lands another notable media gig

Bill Belichick may not have been able to land another head coach job after he parted ways with the New England Patriots, but NFL fans are going to see plenty of him during the upcoming season.

On Thursday, “Inside the NFL” announced that Belichick will be joining the program for the 2024 season. The show returns Aug. 30 on The CW.

8x Super Bowl Champ Bill Belichick joins Inside The NFL New season starts Aug 30th on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/5HDvMfZDY8 — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) July 11, 2024

Belichick will provide analysis for “Inside the NFL” alongside host Ryan Clark and former NFL stars Chad Johnson and Chris Long.

In addition to “Inside the NFL,” Belichick is also expected to make regular appearances on “ManningCast.” Belichick agreed to a deal with Peyton Manning’s company Omaha Productions earlier this year, and some details of the arrangement have since surfaced.

Fans have gotten to see a much different side of Belichick since the 72-year-old was let go by the Patriots. Belichick covered the draft with “The Pat McAfee Show” in April and even participated in Netflix’s recent roast of Tom Brady.

By capitalizing on multiple media opportunities, Belichick will be able to stay closely tied to NFL circles and keep himself fresh in the minds of teams that might need new head coaches next offseason. In the meantime, NFL fans should benefit from being able to hear consistent analysis from one of football’s greatest minds.