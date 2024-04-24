Details surface about Bill Belichick’s role with ‘ManningCast’

Bill Belichick is reportedly in the process of finalizing a deal with Peyton Manning’s production company, and we now have a better idea of what that might entail.

Manning has been openly pursuing Belichick this offseason for some sort of role with Omaha Productions. A report last week from ESPN, which is affiliated with Omaha Productions, said Belichick is expected to sign a deal with the company in the near future.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic shared some more information about the agreement on Wednesday. The expectation is that Belichick will make regular appearances on “ManningCast,” which is the popular alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast hosted by Peyton and brother Eli Manning. In the first three years that the show has been running, guests typically only appear once during the season.

In addition to joining “ManningCast,” Marchand says Belichick could work on some sort of inside football show and take part in a podcast. The 72-year-old also has a book deal in place.

Belichick did not land another head coach job after he parted ways with the New England Patriots, but he wants to continue coaching next season. It will benefit him to remain visible in the meantime, which he is clearly committed to doing. Belichick will also cover the NFL Draft this week as an analyst with ESPN’s “The Pat McAFee Show.”