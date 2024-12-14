Bill Belichick reportedly had interest in shocking team

Before Bill Belichick accepted the North Carolina head coaching job, he reportedly put out feelers to a team that would have been much more surprising.

Belichick privately reached out and told the New York Jets that he had some interest in their head coaching job, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Only a few members of the Jets organization were made aware of that interest, and nothing serious came of it. Belichick never even spoke to any Jets officials, as the North Carolina opportunity materialized before the Jets really kickstarted their own coaching search.

Belichick coaching the Jets would have probably been the only outcome more surprising than him taking a college job. He has long tormented the Jets, all the way back to his infamous resignation as their head coach in 2000 after less than a day. He went on to beat them repeatedly with the New England Patriots, at times even going out of his way to torture the organization. The bad feelings seemingly had not subsided, as Belichick was taking shots at Jets ownership just two months ago.

Perhaps Belichick was simply doing his due diligence and checking in on every available job. Still, it is virtually impossible to imagine him taking the opportunity, even if North Carolina had not made itself available. Then again, Belichick coaching the Tar Heels would have been unthinkable not too long ago, too.

The Jets are in the hunt for a new head coach after firing Robert Saleh in October. They are playing out a lost season as they sit at 3-10 on the year.