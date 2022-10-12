Bill Belichick has intriguing response to Patriots’ QB situation

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick fueled a bit of speculation on Wednesday, whether he meant to or not, with a response about the team’s quarterback situation.

Mac Jones is thought to be closing in on a return from his ankle injury, and the assumption is he will take his starting job back from rookie Bailey Zappe once healthy. Belichick, however, was not willing to go that far when asked if Jones starting once healthy was a safe assumption.

“We’ll see. I don’t know,” Belichick said, via Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

Zappe has played fairly capably, getting the Patriots to overtime against the Packers and beating up on the Lions. Detroit has one of the league’s worst defenses, though, so it’s hard to judge off that.

The reality is that Belichick doesn’t really want to play a game of hypotheticals or give much away. There is no reason to think Jones will not get his job back once healthy, and that appears likely to be sooner rather than later.