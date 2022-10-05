 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 5, 2022

Reporter offers update on Mac Jones’ ankle injury

October 5, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mac Jones warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury, and his status for Week 5 sounds very much up in the air.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network shared a video of Jones throwing passes at practice on Wednesday. He said Jones still has “instability” in his ankle and has been walking with a limp. Though, the former Alabama star is said to be “moving considerably better” than he was last week.

There were conflicting reports about Jones’ status leading up to the Packers game, which is not unusual for the Patriots. Bill Belichick is known for keeping injury information close to the vest. It is believed that Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain, which usually results in a multi-week absence for players.

The Patriots are down to third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe after Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion on Sunday. Unless Jones makes a huge amount of progress over the next few days, Zappe is likely to start for New England against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus