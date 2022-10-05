Reporter offers update on Mac Jones’ ankle injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury, and his status for Week 5 sounds very much up in the air.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network shared a video of Jones throwing passes at practice on Wednesday. He said Jones still has “instability” in his ankle and has been walking with a limp. Though, the former Alabama star is said to be “moving considerably better” than he was last week.

I'm told, per sources, that there remains a fair bit of instability in Mac's ankle. #Patriots QB at the start of practice. Still has a limp. Not getting up on his toes very much but moving considerably better than Friday, when he didn't really move at all. pic.twitter.com/ZjheK1raA7 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 5, 2022

There were conflicting reports about Jones’ status leading up to the Packers game, which is not unusual for the Patriots. Bill Belichick is known for keeping injury information close to the vest. It is believed that Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain, which usually results in a multi-week absence for players.

The Patriots are down to third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe after Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion on Sunday. Unless Jones makes a huge amount of progress over the next few days, Zappe is likely to start for New England against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.