Bill Belichick plays coy about naming Cam Newton starting QB

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has named Cam Newton the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1, but don’t expect him to admit that publicly.

Several NFL reporters said Thursday that Belichick has informed his players Newton is the starter entering the season. When asked about those reports on Friday, Belichick had a predictable response.

Belichick still won't publicly name Cam Newton the starter, despite reports otherwise. "We're not naming any starters at any positions. Any conversations that I have with the team will stay between me and the team. Sorry I'll have to bypass that one." #Patriots @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 4, 2020

Belichick may not be naming any starters publicly, but it’s pretty obvious Newton has gotten the job. If the reports aren’t convincing enough for you, perhaps the fact that the Patriots have announced him as a captain will be.

𝟮 𝟬 𝟮 𝟬 𝗣 𝗔 𝗧 𝗥 𝗜 𝗢 𝗧 𝗦 𝗖 𝗔 𝗣 𝗧 𝗔 𝗜 𝗡 𝗦 pic.twitter.com/Hyvc7QzPEW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2020

Belichick has basically gushed about Newton all offseason, and there’s a reason for that. New England did not sign the former NFL MVP to keep him as a backup. Newton is one of the most talented players in the league, and he has a chance to prove he can still be an elite starting QB when healthy.

