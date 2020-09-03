Cam Newton reportedly named Patriots starting QB for Week 1

Cam Newton has reportedly beaten out Jarrett Stidham for the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick informed his players on Thursday morning that Newton will start in Week 1, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Newton was competing against Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer, though Hoyer never had much of a chance to win the job. There was some belief earlier in the offseason that Stidham had the upper-hand due to his familiarity with New England’s system, but Newton has been the most impressive quarterback in training camp.

Belichick had nothing but overwhelmingly positive things to say about Newton’s work ethic recently.

From a talent standpoint, Newton was the obvious choice. He’s a former NFL MVP who is still just 31, though he is coming off foot surgery and had shoulder trouble before that. That said, the Patriots did not sign him to be a backup all season. We knew he would start at some point in 2020, but he has obviously done enough to prove he is up to the task now.

One Patriots star made it clear recently that he is looking forward to catching passes from Newton. If Newton can remain healthy, he will be on a mission to prove he is still capable of being an elite starter.

Cam Newton is now a member of the Patriots! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Cam Newton Patriots shirt. You can buy it here.