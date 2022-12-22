Bill Belichick has interesting response to Mac Jones question

The New England Patriots’ offense looked better for certain stretches when Mac Jones was out with an injury, and a lot of people feel they should give another quarterback a shot over final three games of the season. Bill Belichick has not indicated that he is considering that. He has not ruled it out, either.

Belichick was asked on Wednesday if his plan is to stick with Jones for the remainder of the season. He responded that “the plan is to try to beat Cincinnati,” whom the Patriots host on Saturday.

"The plan is to try to beat Cincinnati." Bill Belichick when asked if he plans to stick with Mac Jones at QB for the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/6LspzlouIs — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 21, 2022

That wasn’t quite “we’re onto Cincinnati,” but the message was basically the same. It is also the exact type of response we have grown accustomed to from Belichick when he is asked a question about the future.

Of course, Belichick could have easily said Jones will remain under certain over the final three weeks as long as he stays healthy. While that would have been out of character for the 70-year-old coach, it would not have been unprecedented. He was asked similar questions when Tom Brady was with the Patriots, and Belichick reacted a lot differently.

Jones has thrown for just 2,310 yards, 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 11 games this season. New England’s offense has been a total disaster, though coaching and scheme have been huge issues. Jones has been openly frustrated with the playcalling during games.