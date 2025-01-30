Bill Belichick suggests NFL should give Tom Brady 1 huge honor

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any individual in NFL history, and Bill Belichick thinks it might be time for the league to acknowledge that feat with a huge honor.

During his weekly spot on the “Let’s Go” podcast Tuesday, Belichick spoke about the importance of having good players in order to win games in the NFL. Belichick said he learned throughout his career that coaching matters very little without players who can execute and make plays in big moments.

Belichick listed several players — including Brady — who were responsible for the championships the coach won as head coach of the New England Patriots and an assistant with the New York Giants.

“You gotta have good players and as a coach, you want to give your players a chance to win,” Belichick said. “You wanna put them in a position where if they go out there and play well, they’ll have a chance to win. That’s what coach (Bill) Parcells taught me, is there’s always a way to win. You just gotta figure out what it is, and you have to give the players a chance.”

Host Jim Gray then noted how the Super Bowl champion trophy is named the Lombardi Trophy in honor of legendary Green Pay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi. Belichick laughed and suggested the NFL should name the hardware after Brady instead.

“Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy,” Belichick said. “He won seven of ’em.”

Lombardi led the Packers to wins in the first two Super Bowls ever played, which took place in 1967 and 1968.

It seems inevitable that the NFL will eventually name some sort of trophy after Brady, who is widely considered to be the greatest player of all time. Lombardi probably won’t be stripped of his honor, but there has to be room somewhere for a Brady Trophy.

Belichick, of course, has won six Super Bowls as a head coach. An award will likely be named after him one day as well.