Bill Belichick to be honored by President Trump

Donald Trump has his hands full tying up loose ends before he leaves office later this month, and Bill Belichick is a part of the president’s to-do list.

Trump is planning to award Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thurday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Belichick will be the latest of several sports figures to receive the award from Trump. Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player and late Olympian Babe Didrikson Zaharias were awarded the Medal of Freedom from Trump last week.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established by John F. Kennedy in 1963. It is given to individuals to recognize them for “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Belichick and Trump have a close personal relationship. Days before the 2016 election, Trump read a letter that Belichick wrote to him at a rally in New Hampshire. The coach was later asked about endorsing the president and said it has more to do with friendship and loyalty than political views.

Trump has bragged about his relationship with Belichick on more than one occasion, so it’s no surprise he is awarding him with a high honor before he leaves office.