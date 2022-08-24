 Skip to main content
Video: Bill Belichick makes hilarious appearance at UFC headquarters

August 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Bill Belichick on the sideline

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes you get the rare moment where Bill Belichick shows off a bit of personality. That happened Wednesday when the New England Patriots coach paid a visit to UFC headquarters.

Belichick and the Patriots are in Las Vegas for Friday’s preseason game against the Raiders, so the head coach dropped in Wednesday to check out the UFC’s facilities there. UFC president Dana White was on hand and even gave Belichick a championship belt.

Belichick got into it a little bit and posed as a champ while wearing the belt.

Yes, Belichick is capable of having fun. Authentic fun, too, not just the sort that comes from tormenting the New York Jets.

It’s good to see Belichick relaxing a bit ahead of what promises to be a long season. It’s also good to see there are apparently no hard feelings between Belichick and White over the whole Tom Brady-Raiders fiasco we learned about recently.

