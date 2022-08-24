Video: Bill Belichick makes hilarious appearance at UFC headquarters

Sometimes you get the rare moment where Bill Belichick shows off a bit of personality. That happened Wednesday when the New England Patriots coach paid a visit to UFC headquarters.

Belichick and the Patriots are in Las Vegas for Friday’s preseason game against the Raiders, so the head coach dropped in Wednesday to check out the UFC’s facilities there. UFC president Dana White was on hand and even gave Belichick a championship belt.

Belichick got into it a little bit and posed as a champ while wearing the belt.

Bill Belichick just won a UFC title #Patriots pic.twitter.com/YI9mqcjUZ9 — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) August 24, 2022

Yes, Belichick is capable of having fun. Authentic fun, too, not just the sort that comes from tormenting the New York Jets.

It’s good to see Belichick relaxing a bit ahead of what promises to be a long season. It’s also good to see there are apparently no hard feelings between Belichick and White over the whole Tom Brady-Raiders fiasco we learned about recently.