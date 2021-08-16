Bill Belichick, Zach Ertz had funny interaction during joint practice

Joint practices can often lead to informal interactions between players and coaches who wouldn’t otherwise get the opportunity, and that’s what happened as Monday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Patriots.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz got to chatting a bit during the practice, leading to some funny banter from Belichick. The Patriots coach said he wanted to get Ertz on his team — but Eagles GM Howie Roseman was asking too high a price.

@ZERTZ_86 warmly introducing @Patriots coach Bill Belichick to his wife @julieertz. Coach to Ertz “I’m still going to get you some day.” Ertz with a smile. Belicihick responds “But Howie wants 2 first round picks. AND 2 of my grandchildren!” pic.twitter.com/XyI0BWXgNZ — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) August 16, 2021

Remember, Belichick can be pretty funny. But only when he wants to be.

As for Ertz, the irony is it sounds like he was very much available during the offseason, but perhaps not anymore. If the Eagles really were asking for two first-rounders and a pair of grandchildren, it’s quite understandable why he didn’t get moved.