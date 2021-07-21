Zach Ertz now likely to stay with Eagles?

It’s been considered a guarantee that tight end Zach Ertz would be leaving the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason. With training camp now looming, it appears that the opposite might just happen.

Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin reported Wednesday that there is now a “great chance” that Ertz will remain with the team for the start of the season. Eskin added that Ertz is “over the issues” that he had with the team dating back to 2020.

Latest on #Eagles Zach Ertz. I know hear there is a great chance Ertz will be on team at start of season. Been told Zach will be there at start of training camp Tuesday. Zach has been working out in team facility for close to last 2 weeks with teammates. He’s over the issues. — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) July 21, 2021

This is definitely a fairly abrupt shift for Ertz, who was rumored to be nearing a trade as recently as last month. He’s entering the final season of his deal and is due $8.5 million, and had been given permission to seek a trade after failing to agree to a contract extension. It’s pretty clear at this point that nothing materialized.

The 30-year-old’s issues with the Eagles stemmed from his contract, but there wasn’t much reason to extend him after he caught only 36 passes in 2020 and essentially fell behind Dallas Goedert in the tight end pecking order. Ertz may have simply realized that with no trade or release coming, his only real option is to show up and try to rebound in the hopes that his stock rebounds before he becomes a free agent after the 2021 season.