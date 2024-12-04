Bills bring back former Pro Bowl player

The Buffalo Bills moved on from several key veteran players prior to the 2024 season, but they are now bringing one of them back.

Micah Hyde has signed a practice-squad deal with the Bills, the team announced on Wednesday. Head coach Sean McDermott praised the 33-year-old defensive back for his leadership abilities.

“He just has a unique way about him from a leadership standpoint, who he is as a person and his presence, and the way he’s very adaptable to people and his surroundings,” McDermott said.

Sean McDermott on Micah Hyde the leader: “He could be the president of a bank as much as he could be captain of the Buffalo Bills… He just has a unique way about him from a leadership standpoint.” #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/g8XfNQlY9A — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) December 4, 2024

McDermott was also asked what we should expect from Hyde for the rest of the season. The coach made it clear that he does not anticipate Hyde making a huge impact down the stretch.

What does McDermott expect from Micah Hyde? “Respectfully, very little” McDermott is trying to manage expectations #Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 4, 2024

Hyde appeared in 14 games for the Bills last season, which was his seventh with the team. He had 54 tackles and 2 interceptions before becoming a free agent at the end of the year. He said at the time that he was unsure whether he wanted to retire but did not want to play for a team other than the Bills.

Hyde made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was a Second-team All Pro that year and in 2021. He and Jordan Poyer were one of the best safety duos in football for a while, but the Bills moved on from both after last year. Hyde is now back with the team, even if it will be in a very minor role.