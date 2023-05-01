Bills add ex-Pro Bowl running back

The Buffalo Bills have plucked a new running back from the waiver wire.

The team announced Monday that they have signed veteran rusher Latavius Murray to a one-year deal. Murray had visited with the AFC East champion Bills earlier in the offseason.

Done deal. We’ve signed RB Latavius Murray to a one-year deal! ✍️ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/cnxOpczo0C — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 1, 2023

Buffalo needs the help at running back after Devin Singletary, their leading rusher last season, signed with the Houston Texans in March. There have also recently been signs that star quarterback Josh Allen may take a step back from ground game duties in 2023.

While Murray, a Pro Bowler in 2015, is 33 years old now, he still ran for 760 yards and six TDs last season between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints. Murray’s power running style should be an effective complement to second-year back James Cook, pass-catcher Nyheim Hines, and this other new running back the Bills just signed.