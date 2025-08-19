Bills exploring reunion with notable WR

The Buffalo Bills appear to be interested in bringing back one of their former wide receivers.

Gave Davis is expected to take a free-agent visit with the Bills this week, Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday. The veteran wideout also has a visit scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davis spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Buffalo after the Bills drafted him in the fourth round in 2020. He was productive during his time with the team, particularly as a deep threat. Davis was also a favorite red-zone target for Josh Allen.

Davis averaged 16.8 yards per catch across his four seasons in Buffalo. He caught a total of 27 touchdown passes in 64 games. The former UCF star also had 5 touchdown catches during the 2021 playoffs.

Davis signed a 3-year, $39 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to last season. He was unable to carve out a significant role in Jacksonville’s offense and caught just 20 passes for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns despite playing in 10 games. The Jaguars cut Davis in May.

The Bills could use some wide receiver depth behind Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer. The 26-year-old Davis is familiar with Buffalo’s offense and already has a rapport with Allen, so he would be a natural fit.