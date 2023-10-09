Bills fans trolled Trevor Lawrence in London with great sign

Some Buffalo Bills fans in London had a little fun at Trevor Lawrence’s expense on Sunday.

The Bills played Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 2023 NFL international series this weekend. A couple of Buffalo supporters went viral for their playful sign mocking Lawrence during the contest.

“T. Lawrence Eats Boneless Wings,” the sign read.

The post on X has been viewed over 2.7 million times as of writing.

There’s been a longstanding feud about the right way to eat chicken wings. Some consider boneless wings to be inferior to the bone-in variety, given that the latter is how they are naturally consumed. Boneless wings could be seen as just glorified chicken nuggets to those who prefer bone-in wings.

The insult gets even more personal given that Buffalo wings originated in Buffalo, New York. Bills fans clearly take their wing consumption seriously.

Lawrence and the Jaguars did manage to get the last laugh. They pulled off a 25-20 win over the favored Bills thanks to two fourth quarter touchdowns. Lawrence went 25-of-37 for 315 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions.

Jaguars fans would probably feed Lawrence any type of wings he wants if he continues to lead them to wins.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson identified one big issue his team was still trying to overcome two weeks ago. But after consecutive wins in London, his team appears to be trending in the right direction.