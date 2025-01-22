Bills Mafia makes familiar move for Ravens’ Mark Andrews

Buffalo Bills fans are doing what they can to make Mark Andrews’ bleak offseason feel a little bit brighter.

The Baltimore Ravens tight end on Sunday entered the postseason Hall of Infamy when he dropped a potential game-tying two-point conversion late in his team’s Divisional Round loss against the Bills. Fans completely roasted Andrews following the miscue.

But not all fans chose to pile on Andrews. Several members of Bills Mafia banded together to donate to the Breakthrough T1D charity, which aims to combat type 1 diabetes. Andrews, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 9, is an avid supporter of the charity.

“As many of you know Ravens TE wasn’t able to catch the game tying 2 point conversion and upset Ravens fans,” a Bills Mafia fan’s GoFundMe post read. “On top of that the TE has been receiving death threats and nasty comments atter [sic] his performance last night. We want Bills Mafia to donate to Marks [sic] charity for Juvenile diabetes. Let’s reach a goal of at least 5k.”

As of writing, the Bills fans’ fundraiser has donated about $38,000, shattering its initial goal of $5,000.

It’s not the first time Bills Mafia has come up big for an opposing player’s favorite charity. The fan base did something similar for Lamar Jackson a few years back.

With Andrews inadvertently helping their team make the AFC Championship game, it’s the least Bills fans could do.